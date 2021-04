Emergency aid granted to students due to COVID are not taxable John Parsons, Co-Editor in Chief The Internal Revenue Service issued guidance on funding provided by the CARES Act and the COVID Relief Act. Everyone with questions should contact a qualified tax expert. IRS...

‘Play like a Girl: Men in Heels Olympics’ teaches men to support women Tylar Brown, Entertainment Editor Texas A&M University-Commerce Sista 2 Sista held “Play like a Girl: Men in Heels Olympics” March 27 from 1 until 4 p.m. in parking lot 19. Since 2016, Sista...

A&M-Commerce to co-host MALES summit with Dallas College Brianna Patt, Managing Editor Texas A&M University-Commerce and Dallas College will co-host the 2021 MALES Summit: Men at Work to help male students discover pathways to success in school, their careers...

Commerce High School varsity track teams take first place at Bulldog Relays

March 29, 2021

Lion softball wins first game, has ‘no contest’ in second

March 29, 2021

Campus recreation to host EGGercise Boot Camp

March 29, 2021