Campus Recreation to host Intro to Surfing

The Morris Recreation Center at Texas A&M University-Commerce is hosting an Intro to Surfing class at the recreation center pool March 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The class will give participants the knowledge and skills needed to feel comfortable renting a surfboard and hitting the waves on their next trip to the beach.

Instructors will teach participants how to stay safe in the ocean, surfing terminology, different types of surfing gear and how to shred waves.

If participants feel uncomfortable in the water, the recreation center recommends joining them for a swimming lesson before taking the class.

If one is unable to attend this class, another Intro To Surfing class is being offered April 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Morris Recreation Pool is located at 2350 Hwy 24.

Contact Kellen Dion at 903-468-3174 or [email protected] for more information.