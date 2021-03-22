Outdoor Adventure Center to Host Kayak Day Trip

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Outdoor Adventure Center is hosting a Kayak Day Trip April 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The OAC will take participants to Lower Mountain Fork River in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This river is known for having some of the best rapids in the state of Oklahoma.

The picturesque scenery, combined with OAC’s knowledgeable staff, will make this an enjoyable experience for anyone, regardless of skill level or experience.

If you are unfamiliar with kayaking, the OAC will host an Intro to Kayaking class on April 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. to give participants practice with their paddling skills. Life jackets, kayaks, paddles and instructions will be provided during the class.

The class will be held at the Cain Sports Complex pond, located at 2301 Hubbell Dr.

The Outdoor Adventure Center is located at 2320 Loop 178.

Contact Kellen Dion at 903-468-3174 or [email protected] for more information about either the class or the trip.