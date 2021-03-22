Lion track teams compete at NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Track teams concluded the indoor portion of their season March 11 to 13 by competing in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala.

During the first day, Ushan Perera won the national championship in the high jump, clearing 2.26 meters, setting new records for both Sri Lanka and A&M-Commerce. His clearance is the fourth-highest in Division II history.

Mickey Ferdinand joined Perera on the podium, finishing tied for third place in the high jump with Minnesota State’s Deveyonn Brown, clearing 2.09 meters.

Head coach George Pincock stated that Perera and Ferdinand’s performances would set the tone for the rest of the day, as Dorian Andrews and Minna Svaerd advanced to the finals in the 60-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash.

“Dorian had a great hurdle race, one of the best I’ve seen him have,” Pincock said. “Svaerd also had a great 400-meter race as well.”

Lamarion Arnold also qualified for nationals in the 200-meter dash, but was unable to run due to an injury.

The following day, Andrews won second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.95 seconds and Svaerd finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.49 seconds.

The men’s team, despite having only three competitors, finished in eighth place overall. Ashland University took first place.

Pincock stated he believed if the team had a good meet, they would finish in the top 10, and he proved correct.

“The guys exceed my expectations,” Pincock said. “Earning a gold medal, a silver medal and bronze medal across three athletes is impressive.”

The Lions will now transition to the outdoor portion of the track season, which begins March 18, when they will compete at the Houston Twilight Opener at the Carl Lewis International Complex in Houston.