Lion Athletics Recap 2021

After the 2020 athletic season was cut short due to COVID-19, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion athletic teams resumed competition for 2021. Each team has experienced various successes, ranging from individual to team success.

Men’s Basketball

On Jan. 23, during a game against the UT-Tyler Patriots, the Lions set a new school record for most free throws made without missing, getting a perfect 16-for-16 on free shots. The previous school record of 14-for-14 has stood since 1970. Guard Augustine Ene earned second-team All-LSC honors, and forward Demarcus Demonia earned honorable mention All-LSC honors.

Women’s Basketball

On Feb. 22, during a match up against the Midwestern State Mustangs, the Lions set new school records for most points scored in a Division II basketball game and most points scored in a Lone Star Conference game. The Lions also won the LSC North Division for the second consecutive season and continued their season into the NCAA playoffs.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field

Freshman high jumper Ushan Perera was named 2021 Division II Indoor National Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, becoming the first A&M-Commerce athlete to win the award. Perera won the national championship in the high jump, clearing 2.26 meters. Dorian Andrews, Mickey Ferdinand and Perera earned first-team All-American honors.

Women’s Indoor Track and Field

Minna Svaerd earned first-team All-American honors, earning the bronze medal in the 400-meter dash at the national championships. Svaerd also earned the LSC championship in the pole vault and 4×400 meter relay.

Men’s Golf

The men’s golf team has placed in the top 10 in each of the meets they have competed in this season. Zach Burch and Nathan McCulloch have additionally earned all-tournament honors at the Jack Brown Memorial and Las Vegas Desert Classic, respectively.

Women’s Golf

The women’s golf team has competed in two meets, finishing first and second place in both meets. Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Inma Ortiz Prieto and Sarah Wongsinth have each finished in the top 10 individually at both meets. Karlee Nichols has also posted a top 10 finish during this season.

Soccer

The Lion soccer team is currently undefeated at 2-0, outscoring their opponents 6-3. Leslie Campuzano has been a part of all six goals scored this season, scoring four of them and assisting on two.

Softball

The Lion softball team has yet to lose a Lone Star Conference game, currently standing at 8-0. They have dominated both offensively and defensively, outscoring opponents 119-45 and recording nine shoutouts overall.

Volleyball

On Feb. 3, after defeating Dallas Baptist University in five sets, head coach Craig Case became the Lions’ all-time winning coach, earning his 186th victory and surpassing Kathy Goodlett. The Lions also qualified for the Lone Star Conference tournament for the ninth consecutive season.