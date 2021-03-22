The celebration of Women History Month continues with the “Rising of Women in Activism: Breaking the Glass Ceiling” luncheon March 17 to recognize the Texas A&M University-Commerce women leaders who have “broken many glass ceilings.”

At the university, the intercultural engagement and leadership office has been hosting a number of events in honor of Women’s History Month.

“This event was to recognize five women glass breakers on the TAMUC campus. The luncheon was to empower and motivate other women to continue breaking those glass ceilings. Our Removing the Glass Ceiling event on March 31 is to help new women glass breakers,” Amada Almanza, IEL graduate assistant, said.

The women leaders who spoke at the luncheon were TAMUC students, faculty and staff members. Epsy Campbell Barr, Costa Rica vice president and foreign minister; Dr. Quynh Dang, assistant professor for health and human performance; and Vashti Moffett, TAMUC student and Sista 2 Sista president, all spoke.

“I wanted to speak at this event because it is important for me as a student to be a representative for my peers here at Texas A&M University-Commerce. I think it’s also important that I represent my organization to the black students on this campus in a proper light. I wanted to be a part of this event because I want my story to inspire people to change their outlook on the world. Not to scare them but to bring awareness on the topic near and dear to my heart,” Moffett said.

Women all around campus, like current graduate student Deserae Deloera, attended the luncheon.

“I attended last year when the concept was presented for the first time and it brought me to tears, this year did not disappoint as well. All of the personal and inspiring stories leave me feeling grateful for the incredible women we have around Texas A&M-Commerce and how much we can learn and model these women. I attend the luncheon everywhere because I know I will leave having learned something valuable and impactful in my life,” Deloera said.

More events will continue until the end of the month.

“We are having three more events before March ends. We will have Women’s History Lunch & Learn: Consent happening March 23 and a collaboration with Mujeres de Accion, gender studies department, Counseling Center and Victims Outreach office. The Women’s Health Fest Virtual Campaign will be March 24 and a collaboration with Lion Athletics. Our final event will be March 31 with UNT and TAMUC Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated,” Almanza said.

For more information follow intercultural engagement and leadership on Twitter @tamuc_iel.