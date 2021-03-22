Easter Extravaganza Held In Greenville

The City of Greenville parks and recreation department is scheduled to have an Easter Eggstravaganza April 1 at 6 p.m. at the SportsPark soccer fields at 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard.

Each year there is a voting process among children of the program to decide what will be the name of the department’s biggest Easter event.

Due to the tragedy and outcome of COVID-19, the department wasn’t able to have any activities relating to Easter last year. Therefore, this year they wanted to make sure there was a big fun event for children around the community.

This will be the fifth year Easter Extravaganza will be hosted. There will be thousands of eggs scattered amongst three different soccer fields.

CDC guidelines will be followed, and everyone is required to bring their own basket.

“I appreciate the City of Greenville and parks dearly, being in a small town you wouldn’t think there’s much to do but the City of Greenville does a great job of making sure our children get the help that they need” said Tomika, a Greenville resident.

Easter Eggstravaganza is similar to an easter egg hunt, but the department added its own creativity to it.

“Think about when you are playing musical chairs and you’re anxious the entire time because you don’t know when the music is going to stop and you’re hoping to have a chair when it does, well that’s how we set up this event. Kids are going to be scattered around the soccer field and we will play music and when the music stops that’s what egg you pick up and it may or may not have something in it but most of the time it will,” Brett Quarles, head director, said.

Parks and recreation has been around for many years. The goal is to always keep the community first and lead children towards a responsible, healthy and happy lifestyle.

With the help of staff and volunteers this event was planned with love and pride.

“This event is very exciting for the department overall because we love to make our kids happy in any way we can,” Quarles said.

Parks and recreation is designed to help build self-esteem, future development and self-worth of every child through existing facilities and the innate ability to learn and succeed.

For more information visit the City of Greenville parks and recreation website at https://greenvilletx.fun/181/Easter-Eggstravaganza or call 903-457-2994.