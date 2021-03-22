Family Fellowship of Greenville, located at 401 Division Street, will be holding Easter egg hunts April 3 at 1 p.m. and April 4 at 10:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

Presenting specific golden prize eggs, the events are free to all children through fifth grade. Go to https://www.ffgvl.com/events/2021/04/03/easter-egg-hunt for more information.

The Celeste Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at the Celeste Elementary School April 3 from 2-4 p.m.

This event will have pictures, games and more. To learn more, contact them at 903-568-4713.

The volunteer fire department and West Tawakoni Friends of the Park will be hosting an Easter egg hunt April 3 at 2 p.m. at the West Tawakoni city park.

The event is free for children 12 and under but donations are welcomed. For more information contact the department at 903-447-3777.