Lady Tigers fall to Lone Oak in district opener

The Commerce High School Lady Tigers District 12-3A softball team fell to the Lone Oak Lady Buffs in their March 10 season opener 30-7 in a five-inning run rule game.

The Lady Buffs stepped up to the plate first and managed to score three runs before their third out. After that, the Lady Tigers took the plate and managed to cut the deficit to 3-2, thanks to a pair of RBI doubles from third baseman Bella Stacy and catcher Mattie Putman.

In the second inning, the Lady Buffs came out swinging and managed to get through their entire batting lineup, scoring six runs. The Lady Buffs would build on their offensive momentum by playing strong defense when the Lady Tigers came to the plate, retiring the first three batters. This left the score 9-2 after two innings.

During the third inning, the Lady Tigers would hold the Lady Buffs to a single run and would also score four runs, aided mainly by Stacy’s two-RBI double. After that, the score now stood 10-6 in Lone Oak’s favor.

The Lady Buffs would go on a tear in the fourth inning, going through their batting rotation twice and scoring 14 runs. When the Lady Tigers came back to the plate, they could only muster one run, scored by Stacy thanks to an RBI single from Reagan Clark. The score was then 24-7.

The Lady Buffs continued to flex their muscles in the fifth inning by scoring six more runs and adding to their already massive lead. Then, when the Lady Tigers came up to the plate, they went down in three batters.

With the score 30-7, the game was over.

The Lady Tigers batted 6 for 21 (.286) from the plate. Their leading hitter was third baseman Bella Stacy batted 3 for 3, recording an RBI double, a two-RBI double, and a single. Stacy also pitched the last two innings in relief.

Shortstop Meme Wilson, catcher Mattie Putman, and right fielder Reagan Clark accounted for the other three hits; hitting a single, an RBI double, and an RBI single respectively.

Stacy, as the leading hitter, also led the team in runs scored with three. Chelsey Chavez, who started at pitcher and also saw action at third base, scored two runs, while Wilson and Regan Clark scored one run each.

Despite the loss, head coach Baylea Higgs praised the team for continuing to play hard, even in the face of adversity.

“I am proud of this team for not giving up,” Higgs said. “They continued to swing the bat and kept their cool.”

The Lady Tigers will be home March 16 to host the Chisum Lady Mustangs at 6 p.m.