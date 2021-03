Lions Sweep TWU in Regular Season Finale DJ Spencer, Sports Editor The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team defeated the Texas Woman’s University Pioneers in their final regular season game March 17 in a Lone Star Conference...

Campus Recreation to host Intro to Surfing DJ Spencer, Sports Editor The Morris Recreation Center at Texas A&M University-Commerce is hosting an Intro to Surfing class at the recreation center pool March 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. The class...

Outdoor Adventure Center to Host Kayak Day Trip DJ Spencer, Sports Editor The Texas A&M University-Commerce Outdoor Adventure Center is hosting a Kayak Day Trip April 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The OAC will take participants to Lower Mountain...

Lion track teams compete at NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships

March 22, 2021

Lion Athletics Recap 2021

March 22, 2021

Breaking the glass ceiling

March 22, 2021