Commerce Tigers Boys Track Team Takes First Place at Commerce Tiger Invitational

The Commerce Tigers track teams competed in their first meet of this season March 4, the Commerce Tiger Invitational.

The varsity team won first place, scoring 232 points.

In the shot put, Anton Stapleton placed first, Omarhi Davis placed third, and Jayston Jones placed fourth. In the discus throw, Davis placed first and Roy Gaffney placed third.

In the long jump, Davis placed first and Izzac Simon placed sixth. In the triple jump, Ashton Seale placed second and Carlos Aubrey placed third. Dre Gadlin placed third in the high jump.

The 4×100 relay team, consisting of Aubrey, Da’Shawn Jackson, Seale and Simon, placed second. The 4×200 relay team, consisting of Edgar Castillo, Jackson, Seale and Simon, placed third. The 4×400 relay team, consisting of Gadlin, Jonathan Marquez, Enrique Morales and Oliver Roberts placed second.

Gadlin placed first in 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

In the 100-meter dash, Seale placed fourth and Davis placed fifth. Castillo placed fifth in the 200-meter dash. In the 400-meter dash, Morales placed second and Isaac Hernandez placed third.

Morales placed first in the 800-meter run. In the 1600-meter run, Roberts placed first and Jovani Castanada placed second. The 3200-meter run saw Roberts placing first, Castanada placing second and Sacremento Galvin placing third.

The Tigers will continue their season March 18 when they compete in the Bulldog Relays Track Meet at Cooper High School in Cooper.