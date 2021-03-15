Men’s golf team competes in Las Vegas Desert Classic

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team competed in the Las Vegas Desert Classic at Royals Links Golf Course.

The Lions finished in fifth place behind Colorado State-Pueblo, Indianapolis, Oklahoma Christian and Central Missouri.

When the meet ended, the Lions finished two strokes over par with a total score of 866, the 11th-best tournament total in team history.

Nathan McCulloch earned all-tournament honors and was the team’s leading scorer, finishing fifth with a score of 213, three strokes under par. This is his first top-five finish this season. He has finished in the top-10 in each of his meets this season.

Zach Burch finished tied for 10th place at even par with a score of 216. He totaled three birdies in the final round of the meet.

This was Burch’s third top-10 placement in six tournaments this season, and the eighth top-10 finish of his collegiate career. His one-over par score of 73 in the final round was the Lions’ top score of the final day.

The Lions will continue their season March 22-23, when they compete in the Lion Invitational at Trophy Club Country Club in Trophy Club, TX.