Resources help students thrive

Families of every race, culture and religious belief face the challenges of furthering their child’s education through college but can sometimes become confused by the necessary steps.

That is why programs like the African American Male Mentorship Program, Sista 2 Sista, !Mujeres De Acción! and Latino American Mentorship Program provide incoming Texas A&M University-Commerce students resources to thrive. These programs aid students with school and create family relationships between fellow students.

This is a glimpse into what these programs can offer.

A&M-Commerce sees hundreds of incoming students each year. To ensure their 2021 on-campus housing registration, LAMP members held a call bank to help newcomers with any troubleshooting. Prospective LAMP members and soon-to-be students were given calls, reminding them to complete their living and learning community application. This application will give new members slack when it comes to housing payments. Current LAMP members helped out with these applications and held conversations with prospective students.

“College is a place where you can discover yourself…and make lifelong friends,” Alberto Hernandez-Torres, mentor, said about the college experience.

This is just an example of what organizations do for students at Texas A&M-Commerce. Along with benefits and friends, these programs give students a sense of inclusion. This is something the university wants to encourage for students, staff and faculty by providing a space where students can learn, interact and help the community. Overall, these free programs can be a great opportunity for any student, new or transferring. Any student interested in joining a living and learning community can email the associate director of Intercultural Engagement and Leadership at [email protected]