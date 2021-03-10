Intramural sports on campus

Intramural sports have been a major part of college campuses since the early 1900s and allow college students to escape from homework, deadlines, work, other athletic practices and create a fun way for students to be active.

Morris Recreation Center offers many sports in the intramural league including basketball, dodgeball, Disc Lacrosse, Spikeball and more. Chance Mulligan, sophomore, talked about his experience with intramurals.

Mulligan is involved in the Honors College, a member of the golf team, a member of the Zeta Eta chapter of Sigma Chi and Vice President of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. He has been involved in many different intramural sports with basketball and dodgeball being his latest. He plays intramurals because, “they’re fun and give [him] a break from [his] competitive sport.” Explaining that he gets to play with his teammates and fraternal brothers in the league, so he enjoys it, and loves playing in the Greek league in intramural tournaments. While his team might not have won the basketball tournament, he is hopeful that dodgeball can be the turn-around for them. Mulligan enjoys intramurals and likes to see, “student involvement on an athletic level that promotes a healthy lifestyle.”

According to the 2021 spring schedule, the next tournament will be Disc Lacrosse. Registration will open March 25 and play will run March 29 through April 8. As for the leagues, the last league for this semester will be slow-pitch softball. That sport requires registration on March 11 and play will start March 15.

For more information and the rest of the intramural schedule, visit the Texas A&M University-Commerce website, click on Campus Life & Student Success and then Intramural Sports.