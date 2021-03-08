Student+Service+Fee+funding+meetings+to+be+held

From the Office of the VP for Student Success & Dean of Students:

Please be advised that the Texas A&M University-Commerce Student Service Fee Advisory Committee will hold meetings to review and discuss FY2022 Student Service Fee requests. All meetings and presentations are open to the public. SSF funding decisions will be made in the context of the Texas A&M System definition of Student Services Fees (Education Code; Sec. 54.503). Presentations are currently scheduled for March 29-31, 2021, with Committee Meetings to follow. Final Schedules will be posted on the Dean of Students site at:

http://www.tamuc.edu/CampusLife/DeanOfStudents/Funding%20Opportunities%20in%20CLSD/default.aspx