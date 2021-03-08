Outdoor Adventure to host Intro to Fly Fishing

Texas A&M University-Commerce Outdoor Adventure is holding an Intro to Fly Fishing class March 17 from 3 to 5 p.m.

This class will give participants the knowledge and skills needed to go out and catch trout with a fly fishing rod and reel.

Facilitators will go over the equipment the participants will use and then spend time teaching the participants how to cast a fly rod.

The event is open to students, faculty, staff and community members.

Outdoor Adventure is located at 2320 Loop 178. Check out this and other free classes offered through the center at http://www.tamuc.edu/CampusLife/campusRecreation/OutdoorAdventure/Classes.aspx.

Contact Kellen Dion at 903-468-3174 or [email protected] for more information.