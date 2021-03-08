Slow pitch softball league to start March 15

Campus recreation intramural sports will be holding a slow pitch softball league beginning March 15.

The league will take place Monday through Thursday evenings at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. Each team will get a minimum of four games over the course of three weeks.

Each team will be allowed a maximum of 16 players. Anyone who doesn’t have a team can sign up as a free agent and the recreation center will help find a team.

Due to capacity limitations, extra players and spectators will not be allowed to attend games.

Because of Covid-19 regulations, modifications have been made to ensure the safety of all participants.

Bats will be provided for all teams and teams are encouraged to bring their own equipment. All teams must also share a softball.

Players must also bring their own gloves. Teams must maintain social distancing before, during and after each game.

Catchers and umpires will position themselves far enough away from the batter to maintain social distancing. The dugouts will not be utilized due to their close proximity so teams will use the bleacher areas instead.

No celebratory action is allowed between any participants and masks are required when social distancing isn’t possible.

There will also be a 10-15 minute window between games to allow teams to leave and arrive and to provide time for cleaning and sanitizing. The deadline to register for the league is March 11.

Contact Katie Thomas at 903-468-3185 or [email protected] for more information.