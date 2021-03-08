Commerce Tigers boy’s track team resumes action

After Covid-19 ended last season early, the Commerce High School Tigers boy’s track team began their new season March 4, competing in an invitational track meet hosted by Commerce ISD.

This will be the Tigers’ first season under the leadership of head coach Cameron Warren. The Tigers will have approximately 40 athletes on their team this season.

This season, the Tigers will compete in three invitational meets prior to the district meet. Warren stated that they were initially scheduled to compete in five invitationals, but were cut from two of them.

“With the COVID guidelines set by the UIL, fewer teams are able to compete at each of the meets,” Warren said.

This season, the Tigers will be competing in a new district, which includes Edgewood, Emory Rains, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum and Pattonville Prairiland.

When asked about the team’s main goal, Warren said that no matter the sport, the primary goal is working towards a district championship. He would also like to see athletes make it past their current district.

“We want to get as many athletes as we can to compete at Regionals, and hopefully at State,” he said.

The Tigers’ next track meets are scheduled for March 18 and 26 when they will compete in invitationals in Cooper and Paris, respectively. The district meet will take place April 7 and 8 at Rains High School in Emory.