Men’s golf team competes in first two meets of the season

The Texas A&M-University-Commerce men’s golf team competed in their first two meets for this season.

The team first competed at the Jack Brown Memorial at Max A. Mandel Municipal Golf Course in Laredo Feb. 8-9 and then competed in the Rattler Invitational at Dominion Country Club in San Antonio Feb. 22-23.

The team finished fourth in the Jack Brown Memorial, behind the University of Texas at Tyler, Rogers State University and St. Mary’s University.

Zach Burch finished the event in fifth place.

Head coach Lauren Mason stated she was proud of the way the team played during the meet.

“Our showing this week will only help us build momentum for the rest of the season,” Mason said.

The men placed seventh overall at the Rattler Invitational, finishing 32 over par. Brody Blackmon was the Lions’ highest placing individual, finishing tied for 12th place, at six over par.

The men’s team will continue their season March 8-9, when they compete in the Las Vegas Desert Classic at Royal Links Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.