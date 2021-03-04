Commerce Tigers baseball team resumes season

After last season ended earlier than expected due to Covid-19, the Commerce High School Tigers baseball team resumed games Feb. 22, playing the Blue Ridge Tigers.

When asked about how excited he was to resume games this season, head coach Britt Melton stated that he is grateful for the opportunity to compete again after not playing for nearly a year.

“Our excitement for this season has been noticeable in practice, and I hope we can translate that same energy during games,” Melton said.

This season, the Tigers will compete in District 12 of the University Interscholastic League’s 3A Conference which includes Edgewood, Emory Rains, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum and Pattonville Prairiland.

Melton stated that the team also has certain values that they strive for every day, such as putting the team before individuals.

“Our biggest goal is to play in May, which means make it to the playoffs and win a playoff series,” Melton said.

Before starting the regular season, the Tigers competed in scrimmage games against Quinlan and Blue Ridge.