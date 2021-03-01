Women’s History Month kicks off with HERstory exhibit

Texas A&M University-Commerce will kick start Women’s History Month with the HERstory exhibit on March 5.

Women’s History Month was first introduced in 1981 when Congress passed Public Law 97-28, giving the nation “Women’s History Week” starting March 7, 1982. Eventually, Congress changed it (March) to Women’s History Month. All around the world, museums, libraries, art galleries, etc. remember and encourage the study and celebration of the important role of women in history.

Hosted by the intercultural engagement and leadership department, the HERstory art showcase will feature paintings, photography, poetry, digital art, graphic design and more.

“The HERstory art exhibit is to empower and uplift our women artists across our campus. It will give space to showcase over 10 different artists. The goal is to showcase the women of TAMUC’s art with our campus community,” Amanda Almanza, graduate assistant, said.

The exhibit is open to all students, faculty, staff and community members looking to showcase their art. The showcase will be held virtually due to the recent winter storm, sharing each artist and the submitted pieces through a virtual magazine. It will be available to the public on March 5.

More events will follow through the rest of March. For more information, be sure to check out their Twitter or Instagram at @TAMUC_EIL.