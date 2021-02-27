L.E.A.D. offering Strengths for Social Justice workshop Brianna Patt, Managing Editor The intercultural engagement and leadership department will be hosting Strengths for Social Justice March 5 to teach students how to use their own strengths to best address...

Lion track teams compete in Lone Star Conference Indoor Championships DJ Spencer, Sports Editor The Texas A&M University-Commerce track teams competed in the Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 20 and 21. The men’s team finished...

Women’s History Month kicks off with HERstory exhibit Jocyln Ventura, Co-Editor in Chief Texas A&M University-Commerce will kick start Women’s History Month with the HERstory exhibit on March 5. Women’s History Month was first introduced in 1981 when...

#7 Lions defeat #3 Augustana 2-1 in eight innings [Photo Gallery]

February 27, 2021

Men’s basketball team defeats Cameron 81-68 in regular season home finale [Photo Gallery]

February 27, 2021

Women’s basketball team sets record in 110-81 win [Photo Gallery]

February 27, 2021