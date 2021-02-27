Women’s basketball team sets record in 110-81 win [Photo Gallery]
February 27, 2021
I have been a part of The East Texan since transfering to Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2018. I am majoring in mass media journalism and minoring...
John Parsons, Co-Editor in Chief
Brianna Patt, Managing Editor
The intercultural engagement and leadership department will be hosting Strengths for Social Justice March 5 to teach students how to use their own strengths to best address...
DJ Spencer, Sports Editor
The Texas A&M University-Commerce track teams competed in the Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 20 and 21. The men’s team finished...
Jocyln Ventura, Co-Editor in Chief
Texas A&M University-Commerce will kick start Women’s History Month with the HERstory exhibit on March 5. Women’s History Month was first introduced in 1981 when...
#7 Lions defeat #3 Augustana 2-1 in eight innings [Photo Gallery]
Men’s basketball team defeats Cameron 81-68 in regular season home finale [Photo Gallery]
