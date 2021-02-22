Commerce+Lady+Tigers+softball+to+resume+play

After last season ended prematurely due to Covid-19, the Commerce High School Lady Tigers softball team is set to resume action.

The Lady Tigers will be looking to return to the playoffs this season, as they haven’t made them since the 2016 season.

When assessing the team’s roster, head coach Baylea Higgs noted the youth of this year’s team.

“As a team, we are pretty young overall,” Higgs said. “Bella Stacy, a transfer student, is our only senior. However, we have four juniors, Jaylene Balderrama, Honesty Bridges, Jenna Buchannan and Meme Wilson, who have played for me ever since I became the head coach in 2019.”

This year, the Lady Tigers will play in a new district, which includes Edgewood, Emory Rains, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum and Pattonville Prairiland.

The Lady Tigers recently played scrimmage games against Cooper, Wolfe City and Kaufman.