Lion+softball+wins+three+games+in+invitational

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion softball team started their season by competing in the 2021 Lion Invitational on Feb. 5 and 6, where they won three out of four games.

On Feb. 5, the Lions defeated the Arkansas Tech University Golden Suns 5-3, followed by defeating the Texas A&M International University Dustdevils 13-0.

When looking back on how the team played against TAMIU, head coach Richie Bruister stated that winning the first game gave the team confidence for the second.

“They figured out a way to win the first game, which allowed us to relax and play our style of softball in the second game,” Bruister said.

The following day, the Lions would defeat the Dustdevils 6-0, but would lose to the Golden Suns 4-1.

When reflecting on why the team lost the second game, Bruister stated that the team’s mental approach is what cost them the game.

“We were checked out mentally,” Bruister said. “Some things didn’t go our way and we let those things affect us.”

The team’s next games were scheduled Feb. 12 and 13 for the 2021 Irwin Classic at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. These games have been rescheduled for Feb. 26 and 27 due to the severe winter storm Texas experienced.