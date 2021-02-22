Recipe+of+Life+to+be+performed

The theatre program at Texas A&M University-Commerce will have it’s fifth virtual production of the season.

Most theatre, including Broadway, has been shut down since mid-March due to Covid-19. Productions everywhere had to put a hold on performances since there was no traditional way to work while still incorporating CDC guidelines and safety protocols.

Almost a year later, theatre programs have found a simple solution: virtual productions. At TAMUC, the 2020-2021 season has been filled with these virtual performances.

The newest production, Recipe of Life, follows the journey of Reese’s family and friends through their eyes and screens. The relationships between each character are revealed through their shared experiences throughout their lives. The love, arguments, joys and heartbreaks. Moments in time that are always with them. It was directed and written by graduate student Jaylan Fennell, who was originally supposed to direct another play.

“I was supposed to direct a different show, but due to Covid, we are doing virtual productions. The playwright of the other script did not want their script used in virtual productions, so I offered a solution. I proposed my own work to the faculty and they approved it. I had done directorial work on the other script so moving forward with a new script was daunting, but directing my own work gave me the opportunity to not have to ‘build the plane as I was flying it’ because I knew the script,” Fennell said.

Recipe of Life holds a touching meaning to the director, its cast and the entire theatre program. A dedication has been made to former TAMUC professor Jim Anderson, who passed away late 2019. Anderson taught many classes including Intro to Playwriting, where Fennell was his student and the journey to writing the play began.

“He was one of the kindest people and the most encouraging professors. He made me a more confident writer and artist. When he passed last year I knew he needed to be recognized as an ingredient in my recipe of life,” Fennell said.

There will be a second production later in the semester, written by another graduate student, Austin Roberts. Both productions will have their performances over Zoom. For ticketing information you can contact Rebecca Worley at [email protected] or follow the TAMUC University Playhouse on Facebook.

Due to the events of the last week, we have had to postpone our production until March 2-7. If you have already purchased tickets, you will receive an email in the next few days addressing the new dates. Please contact us with any questions, and thanks for supporting the TAMUC Playhouse!