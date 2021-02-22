Broadway in Greenville

If you are looking for a night out on the town, check out some of the options offerred at the Texan Theater.

Barbara Horan purchased the Texan Theater, formally known as the King Opera House, in 2010 and renovated the building into her dream theater. The vintage Texas atmosphere comes from preserved posters, terrazzo flooring and catwalks. Throughout, it is designed with recycled materials from the renovation.

Although vintage, this eco-friendly theater uses solar panels to recycle electricity, creating a safe environment for its audience and the planet. There is no need to worry about Covid-19 in this spacious auditorium as the theater holds 76 occupants with spaced seats throughout.

The theater is located at 2712 Lee St, close to the Dairy Manor Bed and Breakfast.

Zone out of your everyday life with live music, movie screenings, theater productions and private functions when becoming a VIP club member at the Texan Theater. Purchase a ticket today at texantheatergreenville.com and make your way to downtown Greenville for a Broadway experience.