Winter Storm Rocks Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce has been subject to power outages and water system loss in light of the massive winter storms that have hit the state.

The storm originally caused A&M-Commerce to shut down Feb. 12 as a result of the inclement weather. By Sunday, Commerce had received over four inches of snow. The school closure was extended through the week with classes set to resume Feb.22.

Commerce ISD originally announced it would be closed Feb. 10. District officials eventually reported that they return to business as usual Feb. 22 as well.

This has not just affected Commerce education. Public radio station KETR reported Feb. 17 that the water system was down across Commerce.

Citizens are advised to boil their water prior to drinking it to remove damaging bacteria after it comes back on. The City of Commerce began sending water into town Feb. 18 at 7 a.m.

As of Feb. 18, city staff had still been working on water services, according to KETR.

Hunt County had 11 power outages as of Feb. 19, according to Oncor. Click the link below to check power outages by county:

https://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html/reports/8a3a0248-66cb-4e05-b7d8-649e570562d5.