A brrry cold morning in Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce woke to a strange white substance on the ground with temperatures in the teens.

The 9:30 a.m. temperature was 18 degrees with a wind chill of 3 degrees. The white stuff is being called “light snow fog/mist” by the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 21 degrees so be prepared for the bitter cold if you venture outside. The snow and sleet are not expected to accumulate more than .5 inches.

“Snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 10am. Cloudy and cold, with a temperature falling to around 16 by 5pm. Wind chill values between 2 and 8,” according to NWS.

Tonight’s forecast calls for more snow, mainly after midnight, with a low temperature around 6 degrees and a wind chill between -9 and 1 degree. New snow accumulation is expected to be between 2 and 4 inches.

Monday night will probably bring the coldest temperatures with a low of -1 degree and a wind chill between -7 and -12.

Tuesday is expected to bring a high temperature all the way up to 24 degrees.

Snow is possible until noon Thursday.

The campus is currently closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday except for specified services.

Remember your three Ps: pets, plants and pipes.

