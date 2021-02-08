Daddy-Daughter dance at Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum hosted their 12th annual Daddy-Daughter dances Feb. 6.

The museum held its first Daddy-Daughter dance in 2009 with popular themes like Frozen and unicorns.

This year’s theme will be “Fairies and Trolls.” Due to Covid restrictions, there were two sessions, both on the same day.

“There will be several changes from our traditional event. We hope these changes will increase the safety of those attending,” Sharline Freeman, executive director of the Children’s Museum, said.

Decorations will be surrounded around the Troll movie that came out last summer. A variety of crafts will be sponsored by local business and individuals under the leadership of Lonnie Plunkett.

A local dad said, “This is my daughter and I second year attending the dance, which has been a great experience because we just moved to this small town and we don’t know much about what’s going on in town. I enjoyed it more as a father to have the opportunity to take my daughter to a dance and see how happy she looks when we are there.”

There were cards available to make, food, drinks and a photo booth. The photos were available to purchase at the event.

Tickets were $40 per couple with $10 for an additional daughter.

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum started in 2002. In 2019, they purchased their new building on Maple street on seven acres of land.

The NETXM not only serves children in the community but children all across the United States by providing a creative and enriching learning experience through the museum’s many exhibits.

“We are thankful for our many friends and supporters. With the help from generous contributions from families, companies and individuals, we are able to increase our programming,” Freeman said.

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum provides opportunities for a playful and creative learning experience. The museum uses hands on exhibits to match classroom curriculum.