Lion golf teams ready to tee off

After three months off the course, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s and women’s golf teams are set to resume their seasons.

Each team competed in three meets during the fall: the RJGA/WNMU LSC/RMAC Shootout where they finished tied for eighth place with Lubbock Christian University, the Midwestern State Invitational which they won and the University of Texas at Tyler Fall Invitational which saw them finish in fifth place.

The women’s team competed at the Dallas Baptist University Classic where they did not have a team score or an official placing, the Oklahoma Intercollegiate where they finished in fifth place and the Lion Classic where they finished in second place, despite the meet being shortened to only 18 holes.

Both teams resumed action Feb. 8 and 9 when they competed in the Jack Brown Memorial at the Max A. Mandel Municipal Golf Course in Laredo, TX.