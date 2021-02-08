Lion Soccer Team is Ready to Resume Play

After seeing the start of the season pushed to the spring due to Covid-19, the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team is ready to begin their season.

Last season, the soccer team finished with an overall 10-8-1 record and a conference record of 7-6. Their efforts allowed them to qualify for the Lone Star Conference tournament, where they were eliminated 1-0 in the quarterfinal round by the St. Edward’s University Hilltoppers.

This season, the LSC has divided all of the soccer teams into two divisions. The Lions are in a division that includes Dallas Baptist University, Midwestern State University, Oklahoma Christian University, Texas Woman’s University, University of Texas at Tyler and West Texas A&M University.

Due to a Covid-19 delay, the Lions will open the season 6 p.m. Feb. 17 when they will play the DBU Patriots at the Lion Soccer Field.