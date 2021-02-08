Lion softball team returns to the diamond

After seeing the 2020 season end prematurely due to Covid-19, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion softball team resumed play Feb. 5, when they took on the Arkansas Tech University Golden Suns at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.

When looking back on how last season ended, head coach Richie Bruister was disappointed the way last season ended, because he believed the team was beginning to play at its best when the remainder of the season was canceled.

“We were clicking on all cylinders when we headed down to St. Edward’s and got the call to turn around and come home, so it left an empty feeling for the players,” Bruister said. “It was a tough time for them. We are very excited to have the opportunity to get back on the field and finish right where we left off.”

Before Covid-19, the Lions accumulated an overall record of 16-7 and a conference record of 5-3 in 2020. Their conference record had them finished in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Lone Star Conference, along with University of Texas at Tyler, Lubbock Christian University, and Angelo State University.

The Lions began this season ranked ninth in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. This marks the 34th consecutive season that the Lions have ranked in the nation’s top 25 poll.

The Lions are also ranked third in the LSC to begin this season, behind University of Texas at Tyler and Lubbock Christian University.