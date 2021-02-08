Chick-Fil-A at Texas A&M University-Commerce

The Commerce community received a new fast-food restaurant this month.

Chick-Fil-A opened at the Texas A&M Commerce-University student center and is not just for faculty and students but also available to the public.

Sodexo owns this particular restaurant and said they were “very excited to introduce the restaurant to the community”.

Opening during a pandemic may have seemed difficult but with the popularity of

this particular fast-food franchise is having no trouble at all. A worker described the flow of

business as “very busy moments, and consistent throughout the day.”

The restaurant is also following local and state Covid-19 guidelines and is currently only doing carry-out while their dining room is closed. All employees must wear masks while entering and working in the building and customers also must wear masks while ordering. Some students described the new Chick-Fil-A coming to campus as a great choice.

Nicholas Kerslake said “I am pretty happy that we have one [Chick-Fil-A] now. I don’t have to always drive to Greenville now.”

One worker described her experience working for the franchise thus far as great.

“I really enjoy it. It’s going really well and just a great opportunity for me since I still have school.”

The restaurant is currently hiring and would be a great opportunity for any students that are seeking employment.

A manager said, “It would be a great job for any student since we also work with

students’ schedules.”

Commerce residents seem thrilled about getting a Chick-Fil-A.

Local resident Jerome Lunsford said “It’s pretty cool we got it. I am mostly in

Greenville anyways but I have relatives that go to Commerce [Texas A&M University- Commerce].”

Safe to say, this Chick-Fil-A will be successful.