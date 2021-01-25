Lions defeat Patriots 78-74 enroute to a new school record

Gallery | 15 Photos John Parsons The Lions and the Patriots tip off Jan. 23 in the Field House.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions men’s basketball team broke a school record while defeating the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots in the Field House.

The Lions shot 16 for 16 from the free throw line to break the 50-year-old record which had been 14 for 14 since a Feb. 16, 1970 loss to Sul Ross State. This marks the third time the team has been perfect from the line.

The game featured 11 tie scores and 17 lead changes. Neither team established a double-digit lead.

Augustine Ene led the Lions with 21 points and tied for the most rebounds with six.

A game highlight was a Carius Key steal and breakaway dunk to put the Lions in the lead for the first time during the first half.

The next game will be Jan. 29 at Angelo State while the next home game will be Feb. 4 when the Lions host Dallas Baptist University.