Early Season Summary For the Lions Basketball Teams

After seeing last season cut short due to Covid-19, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s and women’s basketball teams resumed play in late December.

Currently, the women’s team has an overall record of 6-1 and a conference record of 6-0. This record currently has them ranked 19th in the nation by the D2SIDA, fourth in the South Central regional rankings, and first in the Lone Star Conference North Division.

The women’s team is coming off a 76-70 victory over University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. When asked about how they plan to prepare for the next stretch of games, head coach Jason Burton stated its important for them to look back and re-organize things.

“We’ve got to watch film. We’ve got to clean some things up offensively and defensively because everybody’s watching you,” Burton said.

Last season, the men’s team finished with an overall record of 18-12 and a conference record of 13-9. They won their division, but ultimately lost to the West Texas A&M Buffaloes 85-72 in the quarterfinal round of the LSC tournament.

Currently, the men’s team has an overall record of 3-3 and a conference record of 2-2. This record places them in second place in the LSC North Division, behind Dallas Baptist University.

They are coming off of a 77-61 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith. Head coach Jaret Von Rosenberg stated that this game featured some of their best plays.

“The first half was the best half of basketball we’ve played all season,” Von Rosenberg said. “We made everything tough for them. In the second half, we began doing more of the thing we had done in previous games. We’re excited to get this win and get back to practice.”

The men’s team has played six games, while the women’s team has played seven.

Last season, the women’s team finished with an overall record of 28-3 and a conference record of 20-2. They won their division, but ultimately lost to the Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps 57-44 in the LSC championship game.

The women’s team qualified for the NCAA Division II championship tournament, but the tournament was canceled before the first round started.

The women’s game scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 22 has been postponed. The men’s game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22, is still on. They will host the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots in the field house.

Due to Covid-19, the home games will be played behind closed doors. In place of fans, cardboard cutouts will fill the seats inside the field house.