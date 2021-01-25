Women of G.O.L.D aim to make an impact on young women

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Women of G.O.L.D will be hosting a women’s mixer 7 p.m. Feb. 3 in Rayburn Student Center Innovations A and B.

Women of G.O.L.D is an organization founded by GerMia Malone in September 2020 with the help of six other women with the goal of enabling young women to gain self-love, life skills and knowledge, as well as creating a lasting positive impact.

The organization’s goal is to help young women through their college journey.

“Our purpose/goal is to guide young women through an uplifting

organization through their collegiate years,” Ariana Williams, W.O.G President and junior, said. “We plan to give back to our community as much as we can.”

The upcoming mixer will allow women from all over campus to come out and connect with each other. After the event, Valentine’s Day cards will be made to hand out to

different nursing homes around Commerce.

Memunatu Jalloh, vice president, joined to have those with a similar mindset around her.

“I joined W.O.G to be amongst women who wanted the same thing as me. Such as more friends, advice, somewhere I could feel comfortable-which is a room filled with positivity,” Jalloh said.

W.O.G is open to any young lady on the A&M-Commerce campus.

To Williams, female empowerment is about working towards positivity and unity.

“Women empowerment means embracing all women and positively inspiring change

for other girls around the world,” Williams said.

For more information follow Women of G.O.L.D on twitter @WOGtamuc or email Ariana Williams at [email protected]