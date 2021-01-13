Leap into Your Look
Lion Mentorship announced that professional quality headshots will be available Jan. 14 noon-2.
“Schedule a 15 minute appointment to get your free LinkedIn headshot or shop for a new professional wardrobe on January 14.
Appointments can be scheduled in Handshake at https://tamuc.joinhandshake.com/appointments
All students who attend a pre-scheduled appointment will receive a free Career Development mask and lunch box. One grand prize winner will be drawn to win a free Amazon firestick!
Can’t make it to campus? Join us for a virtual tour of The Lion Wardrobe live on Facebook at 12pm on January 14!”
The Lion Wardrobe is located next to the Lion Food Pantry in Craddock Hall.
