Leap into Your Look

Lion Mentorship announced that professional quality headshots will be available Jan. 14 noon-2.

“Schedule a 15 minute appointment to get your free LinkedIn headshot or shop for a new professional wardrobe on January 14.

Appointments can be scheduled in Handshake at https://tamuc.joinhandshake.com/appointments

All students who attend a pre-scheduled appointment will receive a free Career Development mask and lunch box. One grand prize winner will be drawn to win a free Amazon firestick!

Can’t make it to campus? Join us for a virtual tour of The Lion Wardrobe live on Facebook at 12pm on January 14!”

The Lion Wardrobe is located next to the Lion Food Pantry in Craddock Hall.