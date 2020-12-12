Fall 2020 Graduation [Photo Gallery]

Gallery | 13 Photos John Parsons Manuel Diaz accepts his diploma from Dr. John Humphreys, provost and vice president for academic affairs

Texas A&M University-Commerce held graduation ceremonies Dec. 11 and 12. There were 39 doctoral graduates, 565 masters/specialist graduates and 805 undergraduates for a total of 1409. Dr. Mark Rudin, president, and Dr. William Kuracina, dean, College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Art, conferred undergraduate degrees in Rayburn Student Center while Dr. John Humphreys, provost and vice president of academic affairs and Dr. Juan Araujo, assistant dean, College of Education and Human Services performed those duties in the Field House.