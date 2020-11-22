Alpha Gamma Rho celebrates 40th anniversary

Alpha Gamma Rho celebrated their 40th year as the Beta Lambda chapter of Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 14.

AGR is a professional and social fraternity on campus that is deeply rooted in agriculture and became a chapter in 1980.

However, it was chartered for many years before becoming the Beta Lambda chapter. Beta Lambda stands as the oldest chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho in Texas, which is a very exciting feat for this fraternity.

Some of the chapter’s current brothers gathered with alumni who reminisced on their time in AGR and shared memories within the group.

If you, or someone you know, are looking to become involved in a brotherhood that is based in agriculture and enjoys philanthropy work, consider joining Alpha Gamma Rho at Texas A&M-Commerce.

You can find them on all social media platforms or contact them via email at [email protected].