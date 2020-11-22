In Memoriam of Javion Thomas

Image from the GoFundMe page

Texas A&M University-Commerce flew the university flag at half-staff Nov. 12 in memory of student Javion Thomas, a 19-year-old electrical engineering major from Dallas.

Thomas passed away on Nov. 10 after sustaining injuries while helping someone in need.

The University Counseling Center is available to students.

The Thomas family has opened a GoFundMe account to help with burial costs and can be accessed at this link.

Donations can be made at any Prosperity Bank as well.