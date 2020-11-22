Lion Football Fall Game [Photo Gallery]
November 22, 2020
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion football team held a fall scrimmage Nov. 21 in Memorial Stadium.
The defense won the game 28-17.
The team will complete its fall practice in the coming week and then break until spring.
The Lions chose to not play this year after the NCAA announced that there would not be a Division II football championship.
