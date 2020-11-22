Lion Football Fall Game [Photo Gallery]

Gallery | 20 Photos John Parsons Dr. Mark Rudin, president, and Ray Dittrich, community engagement sergeant, university police, attend the fall game along with several football fans.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion football team held a fall scrimmage Nov. 21 in Memorial Stadium.

The defense won the game 28-17.

The team will complete its fall practice in the coming week and then break until spring.

The Lions chose to not play this year after the NCAA announced that there would not be a Division II football championship.