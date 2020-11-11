Photo Gallery: An Early Halloween on a Thursday – The Club Hosts Pint Night
November 11, 2020
Held on Oct. 29, 2020 in the Club of the Rayburn Student Center, students were able to celebrate an early Halloween and enjoy the second half of Pint Night with snacks, drinks, karaoke, photobooths, dancing and a costume contest.
Hello!
My name is Esmeralda Galvan, but I go by Esme. I am a junior here at Texas A&M University-Commerce. I transferred from Mountain View College...
