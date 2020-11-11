Texas A&M University-Commerce Celebrates the World

Es

The new exhibit Flags of Nations, highlights the diversity of A&M-Commerce. Done in partnership with the Office of International Programs and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the display features more than 100 national flags, including 60 countries represented on campus. “Our cultural diversity is one of our strengths, and Texas A&M University-Commerce is home to over 600 international students from 60 countries,” said Linda King to an email directed to staff, faculty and students. “We are proud of this joint initiative and encourage all members of the TAMUC community to visit the second floor of the Rayburn Student Center in order to enjoy the array of flags. The beautiful colors light up the corridor and bring the entire floor to life. Feel free to take pictures and learn about the flags through the legend displayed on the wall.”