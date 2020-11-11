Homecoming Talent Show Goes Digital

Even through a pandemic, Texas A&M University-Commerce still has talent.

One of the final events of Spirit Week and a Homecoming tradition on campus, the talent show was held at Ferguson Auditorium with limited in-person attendees and livestreamed through Zoom.

Hosted by Christian Standiford and Amber Ray, the talent show was a little different in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Microphones and stands were sanitized and disinfected between each act. Blended virtual and in-person, participants were able to submit videos of performances of poetry, instrumental covers, vocal covers, words of assurance and dance.

Virtual attendees watching from home were encouraged through Zoom chat to record and send videos or photos of themselves dancing along with the hashtag #TAMUCSpiritWeek during dance breaks between acts.

Contestants were Sowjanya Siddamshetyy, Joseph Garza, Krystal Ervin, Alondra Villalba, Victor Sanchez, Martha Schessler, Ashton Pfeifer, Ontavia Brown, Ali Cleaves III, Jade Tim and Arayana Ghising.

In third place was Victor Sanchez, second place was Ashton Pfeifer and first place was Martha Schessler. All winners received Lion Cash.

