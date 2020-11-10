Remembering our veterans

Gallery | 2 Photos John Parsons The main entrance to campus is lit up red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day.

The East Texan recognizes the value our veterans bring to Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The many students, faculty and staff who have served in our nation’s military bring diverse experiences to the university that improve our education and our lives.

Dr. Mark Rudin, president, writes,

“To our military veterans – today we pause to consider the sacrifices you have made to protect the liberty we value so highly in our country. We will never understand all of the sacrifices you have endured on our behalf, but we are deeply grateful for your selfless service. You make your Lion family incredibly proud.

“Thank you.”