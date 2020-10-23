The global pandemic made three students of Texas A&M University-Commerce learn life lessons after experiencing changes in their lifestyle.

Elizabeth Connelly is an online student at A&M-Commerce and the pandemic made her realize that she took some parts of her daily life for granted and learned to cherish the little things in life.

³M\ famil\ Zould go out for dinner eYer\ Zeekend, but due to the closing of most restaurants, we learned to readjust and eat more at home,´ Connelly said.

Connelly feels better spending her time now as she has started to prioritize the important things in her life and realized that she should pause and be grateful for what she has.

Camille Carter, also an online student at A&M-Commerce, said the pandemic made her realize to be grateful for what she has and that many people are disobedient when it comes to following precautions to prevent the coronavirus disease.

Carter said she realizes now that she would rather have in-person classes and not be confined in her room. However, she said that she also realizes that online classes are for precaution against Covid-19.

³No one Zants to attend a Zoom call every Monday at 9 a.m. It¶s Zeird to adjust to for not onl\ students but for professors as Zell,´ Carter said.

Carter feels that learning is much harder now and said that her peers feel the same. Carter also said that the pandemic has humbled her in ways that she cannot completely explain.

Mary Chavez is a student that takes online and in-person classes at A&M-Commerce and the pandemic made her realize that one must keep their relationship with their family good.

Chavez said she spends so much time with her family at her home that she learned that it is crucial to be on good terms with everyone to enjoy and not get stressed out. She added that the quality time she is getting to spend with her family helps in easing the pain of the global pandemic.

The three students said that they will always remember the life lessons they have learned during this global pandemic.

Chavez advised other students to ³Keep famil\ politics a top priorit\. You don¶t need to alZa\s like the famil\ \ou¶re quarantining Zith but relationships need to be ciYil so no one goes cra]\.´

Carter¶s advice to other students was to ³Bu\ a planner, it keeps \ou sane. The pandemic has made a lot of free time for us which can leave us kind of disorganized or bored. I recommend a planner and a hobb\, it Zon¶t hurt \ou if \ou learn something neZ and haYe things on \our agenda. It kinda gives you purpose.´

Connelly added that students should ³Take one thing at a time and be grateful for what you have at this very moment. Life is too short, so make the most out of it.´