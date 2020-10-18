Commerce businesses cope with COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local businesses have been forced to cope in different ways and even change their business model.

One industry that has been hit hard is the restaurant industry as local establishments have faced a variety of challenges on how they operate.

McKay’s Country Kitchen in downtown Commerce, has faced several challenges during the COVID-19 period.

“Not as many people have been eating out and as a result, we have seen a drop in revenue,” Linda McKay, owner. said. “I also had to lay off eight employees in March but were able to bring them back in April.”

“We have had both good days and bad days buy we are going to make it,” McKay said.

While some effects of the pandemic have been negative, there have been some effects that have had positive results for the city, such as an increase in sales tax.

Commerce mayor Wyman Williams said, “Commerce saw a 10% increase in sales tax during this year, increasing $1 million in 2019 to $1.4 million in 2020.”

There have been locally-owned restaurants that have not been negatively affected, such as LuLu’s Burgers.

According to the management team at LuLu’s, the restaurant has not been as affected as other restaurants and has not seen a drop in revenue or had to lay off any employees. These positives have been attributed to LuLu’s drive-thru service.