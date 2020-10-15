Lion Food Pantry to be open Oct. 21

Student Advocacy & Support announced that The Lion Food Pantry will be open 12-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Craddock Hall.

All Texas A&M University-Commerce students are welcome but must use the link below to sign-up before arriving at the pantry.

The Lion Pantry Visit Form Link: https://forms.gle/51hoCWxXzdEwd5D37.

The online form usually gets closed when registrations have reached a certain number or by noon Tuesday. So, if you are a student in need then fill out this form ASAP.

The pantry will be not be doing the regular shop style. Instead, staff members will be doing a pick-up and go style.

When coming to The Lion Food Pantry, wear a mask and stay six feet apart. If you have any questions or concerns email [email protected].