Texas A&M University-Commerce recognized National Coming Out Day by lighting the main entrance and Garvin Lake in a rainbow of colors.

The Committee for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion held a Unity March Oct. 9 at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Laura Williams Crenshaw, Writer/Photographer

Campus Recreation is going to be offering classes in different kinds of fitness formats; strength, mind-body, dance and cardio throughout the semester and registration can...